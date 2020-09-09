Saturday, Aug. 15

11:02 a.m. A resident of Chapman Lane reported a Hi-Point CF380 handgun missing. The firearm was listsed in ACIC/NCIC.

8:56 p.m. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Slack and Weston streets for a motor-vehicle accident from which one vehicle had left the scene. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation in connection with careless and prohibited driving and accidents involving damage only to vehicle or personal property of another person - removal of veicle to George A. Julian, 53, Pea Ridge.

Thursday, Aug. 27

12:25 p.m. A business owner reported harassing communications. Police investigated. No charges were filed.

Friday, Aug. 28

2:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Curtis Avenue for a verbal disturbance. as a result of the investigation, police arrested Christy Lynn Myers, 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with first degree terroristic threatening and third degree assault on a family or household member. She was also issued a criminal trespass warning.

5:17 p.m. A resident of O.D. Bancroft reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

Saturday, Aug. 29

9:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jeffrey Norman Calley, 52, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance and expired vehicle registration and on warrants from Little Flock, Bella Vista and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Monday, Aug. 31

7:48 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Makayla Jean Williams, 19, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a headlight out.

9:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop cited April Dawn Huff, 43, Gravette, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a controlled substance and driving without the required number of head lamps.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

10:35 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Michel Anthony Price, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

1:27 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with possession of Sch. VI. He was released to his mother.

Friday, Sept. 4

9:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cheyenne Nichole Shepherd, 24, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:04 a.m. A resident of Lynn Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing for unemployment assistance in her name.

2:22 p.m. A resident of Nemett Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone fraudulently reporting unemployment in her name.

8:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Patrica (sic) Delane, 39, Berryville, in connection with possession of meth or cocaine.

10:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Brooks Circle for a physical disturbance. There were no charges filed.

Saturday, Sept. 5

8:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested James Everett Reding, 63, Rogers, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Sept. 6

9:41 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cheyenne Ward, 23, Pea . Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Rogers. Police transported Ward to meet rogers police. Police also issued a warning to Ward for the passenger not wearing a seatbelt.