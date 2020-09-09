— Several residents of Summit Meadows subdivision attended the Tuesday, Sept. 1, Planning Commission to learn more about, and comment on, the Prairie Lea Subdivision planned for West Slack Street adjacent to Summit Meadows as presented by engineer Blake Murray with Engineering Services of Springdale.

Presenting on behalf of the developer, Doug Sperber, Murray answered questions from Commission members and responded to comments from the public.

Most residents of Summit Meadows complained about additional traffic.

Dave Turner said: “We, like many people here, have many concerns and objections. I think it’s a bad plan for Summit Meadows and think it would set a bad precedent for Pea Ridge.”

He said lots are smaller than in Summit Meadows, traffic would be greatly increased and property values would be decreased.

Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, expressing concern about an off-set intersection and traffic, noted there is talk of an additional commercial development on the south side of the road which would “cause significant traffic.”

Sperber noted that he had assessed the properties along Slack Street from the four-way stop to the city limits and said there is still 70% of that property available for commercial development.

“I’m asking for 300 feet of that to not be commercial,” he said nothing that it “took 15 years for that to kick off,” referring to commercial sites in front of Summit Meadows.

After listening to the discussion, city attorney Shane Perry advised the commission members: “I understand the struggle. I believe we all need to preserve our corridor to drive sales tax, so I understand why it’s weighing on you. That decision was made during the zoning vote.

“Right now, you’re considering a preliminary plat for what is zoned … with regard to this development, and in regards that zoning decision has been made, we need to strive to park that outside of this vote because that has already been decided. We need to decide the preliminary plat based on the legal parameters of city guidelines.”

The motion to accept the plat was approved with one nay vote cast by Wilhelm.

In other business, planners:

• Approved a home occupation request for 122 Henry Little Circle from Melissa Garcia, who plans to open a home bakery;

• Tabled a request to rezone 1.32 acres at 1403 S. Curtis Ave. as the landowner did not provide proof of having sent certified letters to neighboring property owners as required;

• Approved a preliminary plat for Sugar Creek Estates off Peck Road as presented by engineer Geoff Bates;

• Approved a variance request for 786 Lynn Drive for a 15-feet rear setback from Mike Estes who wanted to install a pool; and

• Clarified a variance approved in 2016 for 2480 Turner Way establishing that the variance was for the property and did not attach to the then-property owner’s name.