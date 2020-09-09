Several resolutions and an ordinance are on the agenda for the next City Council meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in City Hall.

The appointment of both a Planning Commission and City Council member are also on the agenda.

Persons who have applied for the City Council position include Jessie Fryer, Lisa Tolan, Shellie Jo Enscoe, Lonnie Harrell, Julie Sheets, Tony Byars and Austin Horton.

Persons who have applied for the Planning Commission seat include Jessica Ferguson, Shellie Jo Enscoe, Julie Sheets, Tony Byars and Austin Horton.

Items on the agenda include:

• Res. No. 450, agreement for emergency medical services;

• Res. No. 447 – SRO agreement;

• Fire Chief Jack Wassman, promotions, bunker gear;

• Ord. No. 682, ambulance fees;

• Res. 448, Police Department policy and procedures manual;

• Police Chief Lynn Hahn, surplus 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, 2011 Chev. Impala;

• Water/Wastewater superintendent Ken Hayes, update wastewater treatment plant;

• Resolution No. 449 – Ad Valorem taxes for 2021; and

• Set Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss budgets.