PRHS boys take 1st
Senior high Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk runners took first place Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Shiloh cross country meet.
Individual medalists from the Shiloh meet in the 1-4A division included boys Levi Schultz, Josiah Small, Grandon Grant and Layton Powell. Girls medalists included Harmony Reynolds, Liz Vazquez, Olivia Scates and Allie King.
Girls
5,000-meter run
4th^Harmony Reynolds^22:44.39
8th^Liz Vazques^23:00.12
10th^Olivia Scates^23:39.40
14th^Allie King^24:28.08
3,200-meter run
4th^Brenna Walker^14:05.55
6th^RyLee Raines^14.32.73
Boys
5,000-meter
2nd^Levi Schultz^18:31.97
5th^Josiah Small^19:17.86
8th^Grandon Grant^19:19.53
9th^Layton Powell^19:34.17
3,200-meter
1st^Troy Ferguson^11:47.43
PRHS Girls take 1st
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.