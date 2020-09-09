Sign in
'Hawk runners take 1sts! by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption PRHS boys take 1st

Senior high Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk runners took first place Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Shiloh cross country meet.

Individual medalists from the Shiloh meet in the 1-4A division included boys Levi Schultz, Josiah Small, Grandon Grant and Layton Powell. Girls medalists included Harmony Reynolds, Liz Vazquez, Olivia Scates and Allie King.

Girls

5,000-meter run

4th^Harmony Reynolds^22:44.39

8th^Liz Vazques^23:00.12

10th^Olivia Scates^23:39.40

14th^Allie King^24:28.08

3,200-meter run

4th^Brenna Walker^14:05.55

6th^RyLee Raines^14.32.73

Boys

5,000-meter

2nd^Levi Schultz^18:31.97

5th^Josiah Small^19:17.86

8th^Grandon Grant^19:19.53

9th^Layton Powell^19:34.17

3,200-meter

1st^Troy Ferguson^11:47.43

PRHS Girls take 1st

