Senior high Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk runners took first place Saturday, Sept. 5, in the Shiloh cross country meet.

Individual medalists from the Shiloh meet in the 1-4A division included boys Levi Schultz, Josiah Small, Grandon Grant and Layton Powell. Girls medalists included Harmony Reynolds, Liz Vazquez, Olivia Scates and Allie King.

Girls

5,000-meter run

4th^Harmony Reynolds^22:44.39

8th^Liz Vazques^23:00.12

10th^Olivia Scates^23:39.40

14th^Allie King^24:28.08

3,200-meter run

4th^Brenna Walker^14:05.55

6th^RyLee Raines^14.32.73

Boys

5,000-meter

2nd^Levi Schultz^18:31.97

5th^Josiah Small^19:17.86

8th^Grandon Grant^19:19.53

9th^Layton Powell^19:34.17

3,200-meter

1st^Troy Ferguson^11:47.43