The fall 2020 clean up sponsored by the city will be open all week as the spring clean up this year was canceled due to restrictions imposed by covid-19 restrictions.

Normally open from Tuesday through Saturday, the clean up will open on Monday, Sept. 21, and will cease at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26.

There will be restrictions, according to Nathan See, superintendent of the city Street Department, who explained that the clean up is for city residents only and every person dropping items off will be required to show a form of identification and proof of city residency (such as a paid water bill).

"I have a list of every resident in the city of Pea Ridge," See said, "and we have a system to use... whoever is dropping off items needs to have a bill in their name."

"We have to stress that this is for city limits only," See said, "you must bring a water bill and an ID, then you won't be able to dump your stuff.... trying to keep budget low for cleanup."

See said that in the past, many area residents have used the clean up, but they will be turned away this year if they do not live inside the city limits.

The city's income has been decreased during the pandemic, See said, and city officials are trying to still host the event, but manage costs. The clean up usually costs the city about $30,000 and although a small amount has previously been recouped form selling some recyclables such as metal, that is not expected to benefit this year.

See said everyone will be required to unload their own items although city workers will use equipment to assist with bulky items such as appliances and furniture.

"We're doing this so that we're not touching everybody's items," See said. "There would be risks. We are dealing with fabrics and all kinds of stuff. For us to be able to have the clean up, this is the only way."

"It's a great service for the people of the city," See said. "We want it to flow very well."

He asked that those dropping items off have their documents ready to show city employees.

See plans to begin with 10 dumpsters, the same as he has every year. The city uses Cards Sanitation and there will be two drivers assigned to the clean up who will pick up a dumpster when it is filled and replace it with an empty one.

Dumpsters are located on the city property behind T.H. Rogers Lumber Company, just south of West Pickens Road.

The city clean up began in the spring of 2001, See said. A few years ago, the fall clean up was added.

"I am glad to see people utilize this program to be able to clean up items that aren't picked up by regular trash service," See said. "We had many people say they were thankful for the city doing this to help keep Pea Ridge cleaned up."