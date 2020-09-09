Sign in
Building Permits by Annette Beard | Today at 10:24 a.m.

August 2020

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Clements Homes^727 Macdonald Drive^$723.00^199,238

Clements Homes^1707 Crump Street^$720.50^$198,151

Kevin Felgenhauer^305/307 Alder Street^$1,035.50^$324,335

Clements Homes^1703 Crump Street^$888.00^$265,529

Schuber Mitchell Homes^724 Fox Spur^$720.50^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes^700 Fox Spur^$755.50^$212,520

Schuber Mitchell Homes^696 Fox Spur^$720.50^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes^672 Fox Spur^$753.00^$211,192

Schuber Mitchell Homes^648 Fox Spur^$998.00^$309,603

Schuber Mitchell Homes^624 Fox Spur^$918.00^$277,604

^Total Permits for Type:^10

^Total Fees for Type:^$8,232.50

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$2,395,440

