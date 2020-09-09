August 2020
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Clements Homes^727 Macdonald Drive^$723.00^199,238
Clements Homes^1707 Crump Street^$720.50^$198,151
Kevin Felgenhauer^305/307 Alder Street^$1,035.50^$324,335
Clements Homes^1703 Crump Street^$888.00^$265,529
Schuber Mitchell Homes^724 Fox Spur^$720.50^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes^700 Fox Spur^$755.50^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes^696 Fox Spur^$720.50^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes^672 Fox Spur^$753.00^$211,192
Schuber Mitchell Homes^648 Fox Spur^$998.00^$309,603
Schuber Mitchell Homes^624 Fox Spur^$918.00^$277,604
^Total Permits for Type:^10
^Total Fees for Type:^$8,232.50
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$2,395,440
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.