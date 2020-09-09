Mon., Sept. 14
5:30 p.m.^JV, Var^@ Fayetteville
6 p.m.^JV Fbl^Shiloh Christian
Tues., Sept. 15
1 p.m.^Golf^Carroll County CC (Berryville)
4 p.m.^7, 9A, JV, Var^Prairie Grove
5, 6:15 p.m.^7/8th Fbl^Northridge (VB)
Thurs., Sept. 17
4 p.m.^Golf^Highlands (Gravette)
4 p.m.^7, 9A, JV, Var^Shiloh
6 p.m.^9th Fbl^@ Harrison
Fri., Sept. 18
7 p.m.^Fbl^open
Sat., Sept. 19
Xcountry^@Siloam Springs
