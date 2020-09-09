Monday, Aug. 31
Smoke investigation, 12481 W. Tucks Chapel Rd.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Medical, Clancy's Road
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 15930 U.S. Hwy. 62
Gas leak, U.S. Hwy. 62 and West Rose Street
Thursday, Sept. 3
Medical, Woods Lodge Road
Friday, Sept. 4
Medical, White Feather Road
Saturday, Sept. 5
Medical, Walnut Valley Road
Sunday, Sept. 6
Motor-vehicle collision, Sallie Drive and Coose Hollow Drive
