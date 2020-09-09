Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | September 9, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 31

Smoke investigation, 12481 W. Tucks Chapel Rd.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Medical, Clancy's Road

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 15930 U.S. Hwy. 62

Gas leak, U.S. Hwy. 62 and West Rose Street

Thursday, Sept. 3

Medical, Woods Lodge Road

Friday, Sept. 4

Medical, White Feather Road

Saturday, Sept. 5

Medical, Walnut Valley Road

Sunday, Sept. 6

Motor-vehicle collision, Sallie Drive and Coose Hollow Drive

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT