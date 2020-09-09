Sign in
Abuse of privilege may close down recycle option by Annette Beard | Today at 12:06 p.m.
City employees found a mess Tuesday upon returning to work after the three-day weekend.

The trailers for recyclable materials were emptied on Friday, Sept. 4, and by Tuesday, Sept. 8, they were overflowing and surrounded by trash, not just recyclable materials.

"If we can't keep it any better than this, we may have to shut it down," Nathan See, city official, said.

The trailers, placed behind the Emergency Services Building on South Curtis Avenue, have previously been emptied by Benton County Solid Waste. There are designated spots to recycle glass, plastic, aluminum cans, metal cans, paper and cardboard. With the revenue shortfalls created by the restrictions imposed by covid-19, Benton County Solid Waste no longer hires drivers to haul the trailers.

"We created an MOU with Benton County," See said, explaining that an MOU is a memorandum of understanding (not a contract) and that the city hauls off the recyclables. He said the cardboard goes to Rogers and the other items go to Centerton.

See said the trailers were all emptied Friday and many items that do not qualify as recyclables were left on site over the weekend.

The cardboard recycle trailer has a sign requesting that all cardboard boxes be broken down, which allows many more boxes to be put in trailer, but boxes were in the trailer and on the ground nearby.

"We don't know if people leaving the items are from the city, outside the city or Missouri," but the city can not maintain the recycle bins if people are not considerate enough to use them appropriately, See said.

