When the west county Siloam Springs Panthers come to town Friday, it will be the first time the Blackhawks will play a team in the 6A classification in the sport of football.

As recently as 2004, Pea Ridge was competing as a 2A class school, rising to 3A for awhile before moving into 4A in 2008. The steadily rising student population has placed the locals into the 5A class for the time being.

These two teams are not complete strangers as they have scrimmaged each other the past two seasons in the benefit pre-season competition. In those two unofficial battles, the Blackhawks held their own against the bigger, deeper Panthers.

Siloam is coming off a wild 52-42 loss to the 7A Rogers Mounties in a game last week. The Panthers actually led for awhile before turnovers spoiled their bid for an upset. Siloam coughed up the ball four times, once on an interception which was returned for a score, and three fumbles.

The Panthers are led by 6'4" junior quarterback Hunter Talley. Talley launched a 60-yard scoring bomb as well as running up the middle to rush 70 yards for another touchdown. His two favorite receivers are 5'10" Gavin Henson and and 5'9" Elijah Coffee, both senior athletes with good speed and agility. Christian Ledeker led the Panther defense as a strong safety, leading the team in tackles, taking down 11 Mounties last week. The Panthers outside linebacker Cam Collins (6'2", 227 lbs.) was an All-State 6A performer from a year ago.

Talley was a starting linebacker last season for the Panthers so he will likely not shy away from contact. An intelligent player, Talley has already logged a 31 ACT score and so has the smarts, size, speed and toughness to be an outstanding quarterback.

On the negative side, Siloam graduated their top four receivers from a year ago and also return little experience in the rushing attack. The dearth of tested skill performers may be helped out by a big line anchored by offensive linemen Judd Kelley (6'1", 297 lbs.), Alex Miller 5'7", 272 lbs.) and Jace Sutulovich (6'2", 269 lbs.).

If the Hawks can repeat their performance of the first quarter at Shiloh and extend it, the game could be a good one. Before injuries began depleting the Hawk lineup, the 88th overall ranked Hawks were fighting on even terms with the 22nd overall ranked Shiloh team. Overall rankings include all 193 teams in the state with 11-man programs. There is a growing number of smaller high schools who are opting for 8-man football due to low numbers.

Siloam end their last season on a high note, beating Russellville 31-29 to get into the 6A playoffs, then winning 23-13 in the first round. They then tied state powerhouse Greenwood 7-7 at the half before losing 24-7 in the state quarterfinals.

The Panthers are ranked 73rd overall and are favorites to win Friday. The Blackhawks hope to get all its players back on the field for next weeks battle.

5A West Football

Conference rankings

Harrison^1-0 Vilonia^0-0 Greenbrier^1-0 Farmington^1-0 Morillton^0-1 Clarksville^0-0 Pea Ridge^0-1 Alma^0-0

Conference members scores from last week: Greenbrier 55, Beebe 6; Farmington 24, Rogers Heritage 6; Harrison 42, Magnolia 35; Russellville 15, Morrilton 10; and Shiloh 47, Pea Ridge 14.

This week: Van Buren at Alma, Farmington at Prairie Grove, Batesville at Greenbrier, Mountain Home at Harrison, and Siloam Springs at Pea RIdge.

5A MaxPrepsCBS Football state poll

Pulaski^1-0 Little Rock Christian^1-0 Maumelle^1-0 Harrison^1-0 White Hall^1-0 Vilonia^0-0 Wynne^1-0 Valley View^0-0 Hot Springs Lakeside^0-1 Camden^0-1 Magnolia^0-1 Greenbrier^1-0 Farmington^1-0 Watson Chapel^0-0 Morrilton^0-1 Hot Springs^0-0 Forrest City^0-1 Nettleton^1-0 Batesville^0-0 Texarkana^0-0 Brookland^1-0 Clarksville^0-0 Pea Ridge^0-1 Alma^0-0 Greene County^1-0 Jacksonville^0-0 Little Rock Hall^1-0 Paragould^0-0 Beebe^0-1 Hope^0-1 DeQueen^0-1

5A West rankings

Strength of Scheduling

Pea Ridge^16.4 Harrison^4.6 Morrilton^4.1 Vilonia^0-0 Clarksville^0-0 Alma^0-0 Farmington^-10.1 Greenbrier^-18.7

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer.