EVENTS

* Please note that all the following programs and events are virtual.

Ozark Quilt Fair

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's 42nd Ozark Quilt Fair will debut as a virtual event, Saturday, Sept. 12, on the museum's website, shilohmuseum.org/. Viewers can enjoy a photo gallery of antique and contemporary quilts while listening to bluegrass music by the Roving Gambler Band.

The virtual quilt fair will be available for online viewing through Nov. 12.

Women's Suffrage

Shiloh Museum outreach coordinator Susan Young will explore the history of Fayetteville's Political Equality League, founded in 1914 as part of a statewide organization that worked to gain voting rights for women, in a virtual program entitled, "Phone 584 If You Are a Suffragist," at noon Wednesday, Sept. 16, when the pre-recorded program will debut on the Shiloh Museum's YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory.

Arkansas Symbols

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's annual Arkansas Symbols Day held in September is going virtual. Videos, games and information on state symbols such as the state flower (apple blossom), state drink (milk) and state musical instrument (fiddle) will launch on the "Shiloh Museum of Ozark History for Educators" Facebook group on Friday, Sept. 18. All educators and those interested in lifelong learning are invited to join the group at facebook.com/groups/SMOHforEducators

For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email Shiloh Museum education manager Judy Costello at [email protected]

Old Time Toys and Games

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will broadcast a live program on old-fashioned Ozark toys and games at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/live/

The virtual event is part of our Shiloh Saturday Series for Families.

The virtual event is part of our Shiloh Saturday Series for Families.