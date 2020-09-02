Pea Ridge quarterback Logan Stewart (10) looks to pass Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, as Shiloh Christian defensive lineman Brent Gwatney (52) pursues during the first half of play at Champions Stadium in Springdale.

— ​No longer members of the same classification, Pea Ridge and Shiloh opened their 2020 gridiron campaign with a non-conference game in Springdale. The heavily favored hosts came away with a 47-14 victory relying on a big-play offense to break a 7-7 tie in the early going.

The Hawk field general Logan Stewart led the offense with 185 yards total offense, unofficially. Stewart scored both touchdowns on the ground as he led all rushers with 96 yards on 18 carries. Stewart also completed seven passes for 89 yards.

Junior Joe Adams (No. 2) and senior Carlos Martinez (No. 19) each had 48 yards on the ground on 14 and nine carries, respectively with senior Cole Brown (No. 6) adding 12 yards on three runs until an injury put him out of the game in the first series. Senior Zac Withrow (No. 5) led the receivers with three catches for 49 yards. Senior Marcus Nobles (No. 23) caught two for 20 yards, junior Will Anderson (No. 11) hauled in one for 12 with junior Trevor Blair (No. 8) snaring one pass for 8 yards.

On Shiloh’s second play of the game, Shiloh quarterback Eli Wisdom flung a deep pass that netted his team 49 yards, then rushed twice for 24 yards to the Hawk 7 where Shiloh’s Wiedeman scored on the next play. The kick was good to put Shiloh up 7-0 with 9:46 left in the game.

The Blackhawks had an answer for the early score by putting together a 16-play scoring drive that consumed nearly 7 minutes to tie the score.

Tailback Cole Brown got the Hawks rolling with short gainer after starting from the Hawk 20. After a penalty and incompletion, quarterback Stewart lofted a pass to Withrow to out battle a Shiloh defender to come down with on the east sidelines for a first down on the Shiloh 49, a 34-yard gain.

Brown then ran for 2 yards with Stewart sneaking through for a short gain on second down. Receiver Blair then got loose to catch an 8-yard pass from Stewart to gain another set of downs on the Shiloh 38. Brown then shot through the line for another 8 yards with Adams taking the next hand off for 3 yards to the 27 and another first down.

Stewart then gained 4 yards on a keeper, before scrambling for 9 yards when Shiloh covered all his receivers. With a first and 10 from the Shiloh 15, Adams ran up the middle for 7 yards, then the Hawks ran off their next play without a huddle, netting 14 yards on an Adams’ run to the Shiloh 1. Stewart pushed it in from their behind the Hawk offensive line with 3:02 left in the quarter. Pea Ridge split the uprights for the PAT and the tie at 7-7.

The Hawks’ good feelings were short-lived when Shiloh ran the kickoff all the way back to score and retake the lead at the 2:47 mark. The Hawks then got great special teams play when Adams raced through to block the Shiloh kick to leave the score at 13-7.

The Hawks appeared to come right back offensively when Stewart threaded a first down pass to Anderson who caught it with both feet in bounds before going out of play. The nearest referee ruled in out of bounds, negating the great play. Stewart made it up by rushing for 4 and 8 yards and a first down at the Hawk 42. Two short runs, an incompletion and a penalty derailed the Hawk comeback, forcing a punt to the Shiloh 45.

Not getting much on the ground, Shiloh went to the air with Wisdom completing passes of 14, 11 and 18 yards to score their third touchdown with 10:45 left in the half. The Hawk defensive line burst through to smother the point after kick, leaving the score at 19-7.

A rushing loss, a penalty and an incompletion put the Hawks in the hole, facing a third and 19 from their own 15. Another Stewart to Anderson pass was good, but the 12 yards wasn’t enough to fend off another punt.

On the hosts’ next possession, the Blackhawk line kept their running attack in check with Shiloh eking out a first down on another Wisdom pass. The Hawks gave themselves their first break when they jarred the ball loose, covering it on the Shiloh 46 to regain possession. Stewart scrambled for a first on a 13-yard run to the Shiloh 33, but the Hawks could move no further and had to punt.

Shiloh’s sophomore quarterback demonstrated elusive speed as he kept the ball for two carries, one for 58 yards and another for 22 for the hosts’ fourth touchdown. The PAT was good this time, boosting the score to 26-7 with 3 minutes left in the half. Neither team could move the ball on successive possessions, leaving the score intact headed into halftime.

The Blackhawks had the ball to start the second half and they appeared set to drive for another score. Adams led off with a 9-yarder, followed by runs of 2 and 2 by Stewart and Adams. Stewart then targeted Nobles for passes that netted 11 yards, then 9 yards to get deep into Shiloh territory. A Shiloh interception extinguished the threat, with the 33-yard run back setting up the hosts on the Pea Ridge 35. After a Hawk penalty moved the ball to the 30, Wiedeman had the first great rushing play of the game for Shiloh, sprinting 30 yards to the goal line. The kick with 9:32 left in the third pushed the lead to 33-7 for the hosts.

Two runs for 8 yards by Adams and a Stewart to Withrow pass netted 8 yards and a first down on the Hawk 46. Shiloh then committed a flagrant face mask foul which moved the ball to the Shiloh 29. A holding penalty against the hosts put the Hawks closer at the 19, but after a couple of short runs and two incompletions, Shiloh regained possession on their own 14.

Shiloh managed to run nine plays in their next possession but the Hawks’ defense bent but didn’t break to eventually force a punt in Shiloh territory. Pea Ridge then set up on their own 23, but two plays in, turned the ball over on an interception. Getting the pick on the Hawk 27, it took just one rushing play from Wiedeman to cover the remaining yards for the sixth Shiloh touchdown. The PAT made it 47-7 with 1:44 left in the game.

The Hawks then gave the ball to Carlos Martinez who dashed for 21 and 10 yards to gain two first downs to the Shiloh 45. Martinez then rushed for 5, with Adams adding 2 then Stewart keeping for 6 more for first down on the Shiloh 32. Martinez ran for 8 yards on first down with Stewart taking it to the house for the Hawks’ second score, narrowing the score to 47-14 with 10:15 left in the game.

On the Hawks’ last possession, they drove deep into Shiloh territory primarily on runs by Martinez, and it appeared Stewart nearly scored on a 16-yard run to the Shiloh 1, but a penalty erased the run with the game expiring with the Hawks on the Shiloh 19.

This week the Hawks will host their first regular-season home game and their first-ever against a 6A classification school when Siloam Springs comes to town.