Zucchini Casserole
5 sliced (not peeled) zucchini
1/2 c. chopped onions
3/4 c. grated carrots
6 Tbsp. margarine
2 1/2 c. croutons
1 can condensended cream of chicken soup
1/2 c. sour cream
Cook zucchini in 1 inch of boiling water with salt. Drain well. Brown onions and carrots in margarine. Add soup, 1/2 croutons, sour cream and zucchini. Pour in 2-quart caserole dish. Bake remaining croutons in margarine and top casserole.
Bake at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes. Do not cover.
