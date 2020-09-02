Zucchini Casserole

5 sliced (not peeled) zucchini

1/2 c. chopped onions

3/4 c. grated carrots

6 Tbsp. margarine

2 1/2 c. croutons

1 can condensended cream of chicken soup

1/2 c. sour cream

Cook zucchini in 1 inch of boiling water with salt. Drain well. Brown onions and carrots in margarine. Add soup, 1/2 croutons, sour cream and zucchini. Pour in 2-quart caserole dish. Bake remaining croutons in margarine and top casserole.

Bake at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes. Do not cover.

