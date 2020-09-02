What began as a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest and confiscation of drugs, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,500 in cash, according to Pea Ridge Police.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Pea Ridge Police officers performed a traffic stop on a older model white Ford Explorer. It was stopped due to not having insurance on the vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by Kenneth Kumbera, 50 of Gravette, Ark.

As officers conducted their investigation into the driver and the vehicle, they learned that Kumbera was on active probation, according to the Police Department press release. Due to Kumbera's probation status, the vehicle was searched for weapons and drugs.

The result of the search revealed several items indicating that Kumbera was trafficking methamphetamine, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, division commander CID/SRO and public information officer.

Among these items were approximately 19.3 grams of methamphetamine packaged separately in three separate bags, one digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, three smoking devices that contained burnt methamphetamine residue, numerous clear baggies commonly used to package methamphetamine. Also located during the search was U.S. Currency was separated out in a manner that reflected individual transactions. The total was inventoried at $2,581, according to the press release.

This is not the first time Kenneth Kumbera has trafficked methamphetamine through Pea Ridge, Lisenbee stated.

In 2017, Kumbera was stopped by a Pea Ridge Police officer for a traffic violation and found to be in possession of not only methamphetamine, but various other drugs and drug paraphernalia used for the purpose to deliver.

Kumbera was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail to await a bond hearing. He was criminally charged with possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver (Class A felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (Class D felony), possession of a schedule i or ii controlled substance (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), and no proof of vehicle insurance.He was also arrested for an arrest warrant out of Benton County for felony failure to appear.

Kumbera was still incarcerated Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 in bonds.

"We would like to commend our patrol officers for their diligence in interdicting drug traffickers as they travel through our great city," Lisenbee said. "Through their hard work and perseverance, they are continuing to keep Pea Ridge and the rest of Benton County a safer community."