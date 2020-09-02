Photograph submitted

Pea Ridge fire Chief Jack Wassman, right, presented the title of the 1979 Sutphen fire truck to Washburn, Mo., Fire Chief Danny Dalton recently. "I think it's good we were fortunate enough to get a truck donated by Rogers," Wassman said. "I'm glad we had the opportunity to give this truck to them. It's still got some life left in it. I'm really happy and glad we found a department that could put it to use."