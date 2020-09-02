Five people have submitted their names to be considered for the vacant City Council seat -- Ward 1, Position 2.

One of those five, Jessie Fryer, is on the ballot for the other seat in Ward 1. Fryer submitted a petition for Ward 1, Position 1, the seat currently held by Ray Easley who announced he will not seek re-election. Also running for that seat is Merrill White.

In Arkansas, there is no law prohibiting a person running to replace himself, according to Lanny Richmond, Legal Counsel in the Municipal Legal Defense Program, who said the candidates on the ballot for Ward 1 are eligible to be appointed as a replacement for the other seat in the ward.

A map of the city's wards can be found on the city's website. It is mostly east of Arkansas Highway 94 (Curtis Avenue).

As of Monday, Fryer, Lisa Tolan, Shellie Jo Enscoe, Lonnie Harrell and Julie Sheets had expressed interest in the City Council seat.

There is also a seat available on the Planning Commission.

Jessica Ferguson and Shellie Jo Enscoe expressed interest in the Planning Commission seat.

Both the City Council and Planning Commission seats will be filled by appointment by the City Council. Those interested should notify the mayor at City Hall or by email at [email protected]

City Council applications will be accepted until Sept. 11. Planning Commission applications will be accepted until Sept. 4. Terms are four years.

Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Planning Commissioners are paid $175 per meeting attended. Terms are five years.

City Council meets on the third Tuesday of the month. City Council members are paid $200 per meeting attended.

There are two seats available on the Library Board. Anyone interested should email [email protected] or check out the application link under the events tab on the Pea Ridge Community Library's Facebook page.