NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree was honored at the Arkansas Municipal League 86th annual virtual Convention, held Aug. 19-21, with the Jack R. Rhodes Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented to municipal officials who have served with distinction and dedication to their cities and to the league for 25 years.

The award is named in honor of Rhodes, who was mayor of Lake Village from 1957 until 1990, league president in 1981, and who served 20 years on the League Executive Committee.

Others receiving the award this year were City Council member Randy Aden, Paragould, and City Council member James Pulliaum, West Memphis.

Amid the uncertainty and health concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the League hosted the convention and annual business meeting completely online, and it featured a combination of live and pre-recorded sessions with a focus on current events and timely programming for a remote audience of around 1,000 city and town leaders.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to the 500 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, visit arml.org.