District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Kathren Lynn Anderson, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Jimere Shane Balogun, 38, obstructing government operations, dismissed

Harold R. Bennett, 46, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

William Elza Bensley, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Benjamin C. Colf, 19, leaving scene of accident with property damage, guilty

Michael Wayne Dixon, 52, failure to appear, guilty

Pamela Suzanne Fuchs, 46, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty

Amber Evelyn Fuqua, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed

Cody James Haid, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; implied consent, guilty; failure to yield to emergency vehicle, dismissed

Scott Wesley Hardy, 57, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Caitlyn Nicole Johnson, 20, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed

Shannon L. Kultgen, 44, failure to register or transfer, nol prossed; no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Natalie Lewis, 43, theft of property, nol prossed

Marjorie L. Obryant, 59, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

David Piedra Osorio, 29, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Derek L. Power, 39, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Faith Marie Raines, 18, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty

Carl Michael Trammel, 39, disorderly conduct, guilty; disorderly conduct, nol prossed

Cody Ryan Underdown, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Patrick W. Waits, 22, no tail lamps or reflectors, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Steven Webb, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Steven Webb, 32, no seat belt, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Cody Lee Winn, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty