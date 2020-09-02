Photograph submitted

Recent graduates from Firefighter 1 and 2 training on either side of assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins and Fire Chief Jack Wassman, are, from left Chris Hunt and Shane Henson and second from right, Riley Heasley and Alex Blevins. Also graduating, but not pictured, was Clayton Bass. According to Wassman, each candidate completed 12 weeks studying, taking tests, job performance reviews, four "live-fire burns." Pea Ridge had five and Bella Vista had six candidates. "We had 100% pass rate," Wassman said. "It's a big deal. It's a lot of work!"