Are you interested in the education and growth of your community? Do you want to see a positive change in Pea Ridge? Are you above the age of 18 and live in Pea Ridge city limits? Then a spot on the Pea Ridge Community Library Board is the place for you!

The PRCL Board serves as the liaison between the Library and governmental officials and advises the Library on the needs of the community. The Board also assists with the expansion of grounds and staff at the Library, as well as technical planning and purchases for community use.

Having a full board is vital to the development of the Library and the growth of community resources. We have two seats available and need them filled as soon as possible. For the application link, check out our Events Tab on Facebook or email us at [email protected]

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.