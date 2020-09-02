Tuesday, Aug. 25

3:36 p.m. Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 19, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, Felony theft of property (firearm valued less than $2,500); felony breaking or entering; theft of property; and two counts contempt from Pea Ridge; and second degree burglary contempt from out-of-state

11:16 a.m. Brandon Wayne Waterman, 34, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Wednesday, Aug. 26

11:06 a.m. Terry Hamilton Foster, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations

6:19 p.m. Dustin Ray Vann, 31, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possesion of drug paraphernalia; felony parole violation

11:25 p.m. Nathaniel Levi Connerley, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member; resisting arrest

Thursday, Aug. 27

3:45 p.m. John Lindsey Faulkner, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, tampering; introduction of a controlled substane into body of another person; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from Bentonville

Friday, Aug. 28

3 p.m. Christy Lynn Myers, 42, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, first-degree felony terrorist threatening; third-degree assault on a family or household member; possessiono of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

6:57 p.m. Haleigh Ellen Dewitt, 24, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Saturday, Aug. 29

6:21 p.m. Kenneth D. Kumbera, 56, Gravette, by Pea Ridge Police, no proof of insurance; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine; felony failure to appear from Benton County

11:33 p.m. Douglas Earl Travis, 58, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Monday, Aug. 31

8:17 a.m. Markus Levis Mancel, 49, Garfield, by Rogers Police, felony parole violation