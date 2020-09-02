FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 tests were done on about 4,600 northwest Arkansas residents within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Benton County residents comprise about 2,500 of those tests and Washington County residents the remainder, according to the department.

A total of 57,261 tests have been done of Washington County residents as of 5 p.m. Friday, while 59,128 tests have been done of Benton County residents.

Washington County has had 6,715 cases, including 204 active cases. Benton County has had 5,238 cases including 223 active cases.

At least 154 Benton and Washington county residents have died of the virus, according to the county coroners.

More than 40%, or 67 of the deaths, were Springdale residents. The number includes two deaths originally reported as Bethel Heights, which is now a part of Springdale.

The death toll includes 30 Rogers residents, 24 Fayetteville residents and eight Bentonville residents, according to the coroners. Siloam Springs has had seven deaths, and Lowell has had six. Bella Vista, Farmington, Gentry, Pea Ridge and Elkins have each had fewer than five deaths.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 26 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a statement from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Thirty-two patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

State officials frequently remind residents anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.

Most other testing sites in northwest Arkansas have been prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material since early July, according to a joint statement from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Mercy Health System collected specimens to be tested from 13,061 people from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy, be screened and make an appointment before going to its evaluation site in Bentonville.

Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, collected 16,738 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.

The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units. The Washington County health units had collected 13,302 specimens, and the Benton County health units had collected 5,134 as of Thursday, according to the department.

Washington Regional Health System collected 14,367 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.