DISTRICT 4A-1 VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Oct. 19
Farmington def. Gravette (25-21, 25-14, 25-23)
Prairie Grove def. Huntsville (25-27, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10)
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Farmington def. Berryville (25-23, 19-25, 13-25, 26-24, 15-8)
Pea Ridge def. Prairie Grove (25-18, 25-11, 25-19)
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Shiloh Christian def. Farmington (25-11, 25-15, 26-24)
Harrison def. Pea Ridge (25-12, 25-18, 25-23)
Thursday, Oct. 22
Pea Ridge def. Farmington (25-14, 25-21, 25-17)
Shiloh Christian def. Harrison (18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19)
STATE VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
At Valley View
Tuesday's Matches
Court 1 (Junior High)
Match 1 Fountain Lake vs. Wynne, 9 a.m.
Match 2 Batesville Southside vs. Pea Ridge noon
Match 3 Brookland vs. Arkadelphia, 3 p.m.
Match 4 Harrison vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.
Court 2 (Arena)
Match 5 Shiloh Christian vs. Pottsville, 9 a.m.
Match 6 Valley View vs. Bauxite, noon
Match 7 Pulaski Academy vs. Farmington, 3 p.m.
Match 8 Mena vs. Jonesboro Westside, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Match 9 Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 9 a.m.
Match 10 Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, noon.
Match 11 Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Match 12 Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Match 13 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 1 p.m.
Match 14 Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Match
At Bank of OZK Arena, Hot Springs