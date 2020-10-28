Sign in
Volleyball district scores and state pairings by Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:00 a.m.

DISTRICT 4A-1 VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Oct. 19

Farmington def. Gravette (25-21, 25-14, 25-23)

Prairie Grove def. Huntsville (25-27, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10)

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Farmington def. Berryville (25-23, 19-25, 13-25, 26-24, 15-8)

Pea Ridge def. Prairie Grove (25-18, 25-11, 25-19)

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Shiloh Christian def. Farmington (25-11, 25-15, 26-24)

Harrison def. Pea Ridge (25-12, 25-18, 25-23)

Thursday, Oct. 22

Pea Ridge def. Farmington (25-14, 25-21, 25-17)

Shiloh Christian def. Harrison (18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19)

STATE VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

At Valley View

Tuesday's Matches

Court 1 (Junior High)

Match 1 Fountain Lake vs. Wynne, 9 a.m.

Match 2 Batesville Southside vs. Pea Ridge noon

Match 3 Brookland vs. Arkadelphia, 3 p.m.

Match 4 Harrison vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.

Court 2 (Arena)

Match 5 Shiloh Christian vs. Pottsville, 9 a.m.

Match 6 Valley View vs. Bauxite, noon

Match 7 Pulaski Academy vs. Farmington, 3 p.m.

Match 8 Mena vs. Jonesboro Westside, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Match 9 Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 9 a.m.

Match 10 Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, noon.

Match 11 Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 3 p.m.

Match 12 Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Matches

Match 13 Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 1 p.m.

Match 14 Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Match

At Bank of OZK Arena, Hot Springs

