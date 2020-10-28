It's the last full week of October and wintry weather has moved into the area with rain and cold temperatures. Less than a month ago, the green leaves offered respite, shade from the hot sun.

Now, the yellows, reds, oranges, purples and browns provide a beautiful view of the Ozarks.

As the year 2020 enters the last two months, we face elections, holidays -- Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. And, uncertainty.

It's been an unusual year with the covid-19 pandemic, government shut-downs, mask requirements, protests and riots.

Here in our little corner of the state, we've seen less turmoil than in other places, but there have still been trials.

Amidst those trials, we've seen good neighbors' kindness as people adapted to the changes, shared burdens, filled food pantries, collected money for people who've lost loved ones or homes.

The older we grow, the more we realize that life is an interweaving of the good and the bad. Many of us may have held a idealized view of life believing if we do it "right," we'll not face trials. Many children's movies and books taught us that with "fairy-tale endings" and happily ever after. And, when we do face an unpleasant or trying circumstance, we tend to blame someone and become bitter.

Like the leaves that turn from green to yellow then brown and fall to the ground, can we just adjust? Can we accept the change, let some dreams or hopes die, then learn from the trial and hold up a new dream? Those trees with the yellow leaves also dropped hickory nuts and black walnuts to the ground providing food, if not for us, then for the woodland creatures.

Those beautiful autumn colors will soon fall to the ground transitioning the landscape to bare brown and gray limbs and branches which may be silhouetted with the crystal white of snow in a few months.

Then, almost imperceptibly, the colorless landscape which appears dead will slowly show signs of life until one day, it springs forth with green, lilac and yellow buds foretelling new life.

The annual cycle of life -- spring, summer, fall, winter -- is a microcosm of our lives reminding us that there are many facets and stages to life and learning to embrace them instead of fighting them can yield a more positive outcome than bitterly criticizing them.

We may each have our favorite season. We will each suffer pain and loss. But, we can share consolation and comfort with our neighbors and know that tomorrow is a new day and a new season is right around the corner.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. She can be reached at [email protected]