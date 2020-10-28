Sign in
Sales tax revenue Today at 4:00 a.m.

September 2020

Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020

Avoca^$7,244^$7,408^$7,544^$8,511^$10,753

Garfield^$9,491^$11,669^$11,789^$13,657^$18,496

Pea Ridge^$50,295^$60,444^$62,875^$74,766^$94,270

County

Avoca^$8,219^$8,672^$8,910^$10,162$^$12,360

Garfield^$8,454^$8,921^$9,166^$10,454^$12,715

Gateway^$6,281^$7,197^$7,395^$8,434^$10,258

Pea Ridge^$80,738^$85,192^$87,533^$99,831^$121,425

