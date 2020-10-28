Sign in
Planners have full agenda by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments will consider two rezone requests, both of which will be presented in public hearings at the beginning of the Nov. 3 meeting.

Items on the agenda include:

• Rezone C-3 to C-2 1 acre 560 N. Curtis Ave. (CTC Group LLC)

• Rezone R-1 to R-3 (10.16 Acres) and C-3 (9.95 Acres) 191 Ryan Rd. (Sitton Group LLC)

Items listed under new business are:

• Home Occupation Request 130 Pike St. Online Sales (Christopher Rust)

• Lot Split 15729 Easterling Rd. 4 Lots (Miller Trust)

• Rezone C-3 to C-2 560 N. Curtis Ave.

•. Rezone R-1 to R-3 and C-3 191 Ryan Rd.

• Preliminary Plat Arlington Subdivision W. Pickens Rd. (K-Vest Inc.)

• Preliminary Plat Sedona Rose Subdivision Highway 94 (Riggins Construction)

Items listed under Board of Adjustments are:

• Variance/Waiver Requests Subdivision Regulations (Riggins Construction)

• Variance Request 1341 Jefferson Ct. 8Ft. Rear Setback (Andrew Wilkens)

• Variance Request 135 N. Davis St. 3Ft. Rear Setback & 1269Sf Lot Size (Diana Bone)

• Judd Variance Request 8ft. Rear Setback, 1ft. Side Setback, & Lot Size

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in City Hall and is open to the public.

