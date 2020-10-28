Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus October 28, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, craisins, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders or hot pockets, sweet potato fries, celery sticks w/ranch, strawberry cup, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak or chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk

Thursday, Nov. 5

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef or chicken and cheese crispitos, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pears, milk

Friday, Nov. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza or spicey chicken chunks, spinach salad, carrots w/ranch, applesauce cup, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

