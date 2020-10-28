Monday, Nov. 2
Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, craisins, milk
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders or hot pockets, sweet potato fries, celery sticks w/ranch, strawberry cup, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak or chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk
Thursday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef or chicken and cheese crispitos, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pears, milk
Friday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza or spicey chicken chunks, spinach salad, carrots w/ranch, applesauce cup, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75