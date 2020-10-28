Sign in
Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

8:15 a.m. Medical, sick person, Gann Ridge Road, Garfield

3:49 p.m. Vegetation fire, East McNelly Road,Bentonville

4:15 p.m. Fire only, mutual aid, Benton County

7:33 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Bloxham Road, Pea Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 18

10:24 a.m. Medical, seizures/convulsions, Red Oak Lane, Rogers

10:57 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / Blue Jay Road, Pea Ridge

Monday, Oct. 19

10:39 a.m. Gas leak/odor outside, O.D. Bancroft Drive, Pea Ridge

6:11 p.m. Service call, Pole Drive, Bella Vista

Tuesday, Oct. 20

3:04p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East McNelly Road / Tommy Hawk Road, Bentonville

3:13 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

5:16 p.m. Medical, cardiac/respiratory arrest, Robins Street, Pea Ridge

8:47 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

10:27 p.m. Structure fire, Ark. Hwy. 127 /U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield

Wednesday, Oct. 21

6:45 a.m. Structure fire, Marshall Street, Garfield

9:31 a.m. Medical, cardiac/respiratory arrest, Guyll Ridge Road, Rogers

8:54 p.m. Medical, stroke, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

Thursday, Oct. 22

6:33 p.m. Medical, heart problems, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 23

2:29 p.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, East McNelly Road, Bentonville

6:26 p.m. Unknown problem, South Harvey Wakefield Avenue, Pea Ridge

