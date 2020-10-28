Saturday, Oct. 17
8:15 a.m. Medical, sick person, Gann Ridge Road, Garfield
3:49 p.m. Vegetation fire, East McNelly Road,Bentonville
4:15 p.m. Fire only, mutual aid, Benton County
7:33 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Bloxham Road, Pea Ridge
Sunday, Oct. 18
10:24 a.m. Medical, seizures/convulsions, Red Oak Lane, Rogers
10:57 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / Blue Jay Road, Pea Ridge
Monday, Oct. 19
10:39 a.m. Gas leak/odor outside, O.D. Bancroft Drive, Pea Ridge
6:11 p.m. Service call, Pole Drive, Bella Vista
Tuesday, Oct. 20
3:04p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East McNelly Road / Tommy Hawk Road, Bentonville
3:13 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville
5:16 p.m. Medical, cardiac/respiratory arrest, Robins Street, Pea Ridge
8:47 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge
10:27 p.m. Structure fire, Ark. Hwy. 127 /U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield
Wednesday, Oct. 21
6:45 a.m. Structure fire, Marshall Street, Garfield
9:31 a.m. Medical, cardiac/respiratory arrest, Guyll Ridge Road, Rogers
8:54 p.m. Medical, stroke, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge
Thursday, Oct. 22
6:33 p.m. Medical, heart problems, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge
Friday, Oct. 23
2:29 p.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, East McNelly Road, Bentonville
6:26 p.m. Unknown problem, South Harvey Wakefield Avenue, Pea Ridge