Cyclists race 1,000 miles

Fayetteville will host the Arkansaw High Country Race starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Start is at the Graduate hotel, 70 N. East Ave.

The race is a self-supported, multiday ultra-endurance bikepacking event that totals more than 1,000 miles of gravel and paved routes.

Bikepacking builds off the interests of backpacking, combining cycling through rugged terrain while carrying the gear necessary for minimalist camping.

Cyclists traverse the Ozark Mountains to the Buffalo National River corridor, then into the Arkansas River Valley. From the River Valley riders dip through the Ouachita Mountains before climbing back through the Ozarks to the finish line in Fayetteville.

Forest on Twitter

The Ozark-St Francis National Forest is now on Twitter. Consider following the forest's account for the latest news, updates, events, prescribed fire notifications and photographs. Visit https://twitter.com/ozarkstfrancis

Studies target small lakes

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has completed electrofishing studies on Bob Kidd, Elmdale and Lincoln lakes, reports Jon Stein, district fisheries supervisor.

Results show that Bob Kidd Lake has good numbers of large redear sunfish. Lake Elmdale has the most sunfish. Staff netted 1,000 bluegill and redear sunfish in one hour of electrofishing at Elmdale. Lincoln Lake contains some trophy largemouth bass.

With electrofishing, fish are stunned with electric current, netted, measured and released unharmed. Fishing should be good this fall as water temperatures cool, Stein said.

Crappie expo set

The second annual Mr. Crappie Expo is Friday through Sunday at the Branson Convention Center, 200 S. Sycamore St. in Branson, Mo.

The event features vendors selling the latest rods, reels, boats and gear for catching crappie. Prize drawings will be held, including a boat giveaway. Crappie fishing seminars are scheduled throughout the event.

Cost is $10 per day for adults. Youths 15 and younger are admitted free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The expo is held in conjunction with the Mr. Crappie Invitational crappie tournament on Table Rock Lake.

For details visit crappieexpo.com or call the Branson Convention Center, 417-336-5401.

Trails see short closures

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close temporarily during the park's permit deer hunting seasons. These seasons differ from the regular Arkansas deer hunting seasons.

The park's muzzle-loader deer season is Nov. 18-22. Modern gun deer hunting season at the park is Dec. 2-6. These deer seasons are by permit only. Permits have already been awarded.

Lakes get catfish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stocked surplus channel catfish at several waterways in the region. The extra catchable-size catfish are the result of fishing derbies being canceled during the pandemic.

Waters receiving fish include Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Centerton Lake, Hidden Lake near camp area C below Beaver Dam, Sager Creek in Siloam Springs, Flint Creek Nature Pond in Gentry, Wells Lake in Fort Smith, Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith, Van Buren city park pond, George Pond in Berryville, Harrison Lake, Deer Pond in Newton County and Bradley Park pond in Jasper.