Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Marriage licenses by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Benton County

Oct. 15

Douglas Aaron Brumley, 31, and Christine Rose Crowell, 33, both of Pea Ridge

Samuel Polk Davis III, 27, and Courtney Angelica Mitchell, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Benjamin David Osowiecki, 23, and Bethany Megan Orrick, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Oct. 16

Zachary Keith Patton, 45, and Jonna Joan Jordon, 36, both of Garfield

Oct. 19

Zaine Utah Holley, 21, and Rhandi Lynn Pendergraft, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Oct. 20

Joshua Joe Carter, 38, and Stacy Lynn Robinson, 38, both of Pea Ridge

Jonnathan Martin Venter Swadley, 22, Bentonville, and Cailey Ann Bowie, 19, Garfield

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT