Benton County
Oct. 15
Douglas Aaron Brumley, 31, and Christine Rose Crowell, 33, both of Pea Ridge
Samuel Polk Davis III, 27, and Courtney Angelica Mitchell, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Benjamin David Osowiecki, 23, and Bethany Megan Orrick, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Oct. 16
Zachary Keith Patton, 45, and Jonna Joan Jordon, 36, both of Garfield
Oct. 19
Zaine Utah Holley, 21, and Rhandi Lynn Pendergraft, 22, both of Pea Ridge
Oct. 20
Joshua Joe Carter, 38, and Stacy Lynn Robinson, 38, both of Pea Ridge
Jonnathan Martin Venter Swadley, 22, Bentonville, and Cailey Ann Bowie, 19, Garfield
