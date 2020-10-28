TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) returned the volley Thursday, Oct. 22, as the Lady Blackhawks, under the direction of head coach Jessica Woods, defeated the Lady Cardinals (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) earning third place in the 4A District Tournament. There were scheduled to play Tuesday in the State Tournament.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) returned the ball Thursday, Oct. 22, to the Lady Cardinals.

Junior Lauren Wright (No. 5) jumped to hit the ball Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Blackhawk Gym.

Leah Telgemeier served the ball Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, to the Lady Cardinals.

Senior Blackhawk Zaelea Harris (No. 3) pounded the ball across the net Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

