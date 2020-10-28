Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Hawks pluck Cardinals by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) returned the volley Thursday, Oct. 22, as the Lady Blackhawks, under the direction of head coach Jessica Woods, defeated the Lady Cardinals (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) earning third place in the 4A District Tournament. There were scheduled to play Tuesday in the State Tournament.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) returned the ball Thursday, Oct. 22, to the Lady Cardinals.

Junior Lauren Wright (No. 5) jumped to hit the ball Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Blackhawk Gym.

Leah Telgemeier served the ball Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, to the Lady Cardinals.

Senior Blackhawk Zaelea Harris (No. 3) pounded the ball across the net Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) returned the volley Thursday, Oct. 22, as the Lady Blackhawks, under the direction of head coach Jessica Woods, defeated the Lady Cardinals (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) earning third place in the 4A District Tournament. There were scheduled to play Tuesday in the State Tournament.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT