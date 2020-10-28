Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Blackhawks beat Lady Tigers Earn berth at State by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Tuesday, Oct. 20

vs. Prairie Grove

W (25-18, 25-11, 25-19)

• Josey Goldberg, 11 kills

• Dallice White, 4 kills

Wednesday, Oct. 21

vs. Harrison

L (12-25, 18-25, 23-25)

• Josey Goldberg, 9 kills

• Sydney Spears, 4 kills

• Lauren Wright, 8 kills

Thursday, Oct. 22

vs. Farmington

W (25-14, 25-21, 25-17)

• Josey Goldberg, 9 kills

• Sydney Spears, 7 kills

• Lauren Wright, 9 kills

• Leah Telgemeier, 3 aces

photo
photo
photo
photo

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT