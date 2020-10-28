Friday, Oct. 30
1-4 p.m. All treats, no tricks! Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 31
2 p.m. Trick or treat drive-thru hosted by Pea Ridge Lions Club; at School Heritage Building
6-8 p.m. Costumes, candy & cops drive-thru parking lot event, Pea Ridge Police Dept. parking lot, 187 Slack St.
6:30 p.m. Drive-thru trunk or treat and drive-in movie, First Baptist Church, Garfield. Movies at 7 and 7:45 p.m.
Dark -- Avoca's Trunk or Treat, Avoca Town Hall Park
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.