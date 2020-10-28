Friday, Oct. 30

1-4 p.m. All treats, no tricks! Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 31

2 p.m. Trick or treat drive-thru hosted by Pea Ridge Lions Club; at School Heritage Building

6-8 p.m. Costumes, candy & cops drive-thru parking lot event, Pea Ridge Police Dept. parking lot, 187 Slack St.

6:30 p.m. Drive-thru trunk or treat and drive-in movie, First Baptist Church, Garfield. Movies at 7 and 7:45 p.m.

Dark -- Avoca's Trunk or Treat, Avoca Town Hall Park