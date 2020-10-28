Happy Halloween, Pea Ridge!

Typically, we go all out inside the library with decor, events and costumes. This year (as per 2020), things are different. Look below for a list of all of our Virtual Programming happening Halloween week:

• National Cat Day Yoga -- noon Oct. 29

• Halloween Face Painting tutorial by Crystal's Face Painting -- 5 p.m. Oct. 30; noon Oct. 31

• All Treats, No Tricks at the Library: Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating Event -- 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Swing by the library with your kiddos (costumes encouraged), and receive a Halloween goody bag!

• Guess Who: Literary Characters! -- Oct. 26 –30, make sure you follow us on our Facebook and Instagram pages to guess what your favorite librarians dress up as each day!

Our programs will be on our Facebook and YouTube pages and available to you at your viewing convenience. We look forward to celebrating Halloween with you!

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.