District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 13

David P. Chasten, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Sandy E. Baldonado, 58, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jose Alfredo Belloso, 27, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Kenan Dave Bohanan, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jennifer Irene Bowman, 54, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Kolbrun Elan Bunting, 35, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

David P. Chasten, 29, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Wendy Melissa Cheek, 42, speeding, guilty

Robert Dane Cote, 41, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Christina Marie Cummings, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Trey T. Dannels, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding , guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Michael Dennis Dean, 47, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Wesley Todd Elliott, 37, no headlights or one headlight, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Brittany N. Eoff, 35, contempt of court, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Nathan P. Fredrickson, 22, speeding, guilty

Amy M. Freidenberger, 36, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Jonathon Michael Guerrero, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Catie Larissa Hambrick, 20, failure to stop/yield at intersection, bond forfeit

Melinda S. Harrison, 56, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Travis Joe Hunt, 36, possession of controlled substance, guilty

Paul Johnson, 79, failure to yield left turn, bond forfeit

Christy Lynn Johnson, 49, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 28, failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jacob McManus, 19, speeding, guilty

Allen Ray Meyer, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Anthony Tyler Moore, 37, shoplifting, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tina Marie Muse, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ethan A. Peterson, 30, failure to register or transfer, guilt; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Michael Anthony Price, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Daniel Emery Price, 40, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Brian J. Ray, 35, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Christina N. Rice, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty

Rabecka M. Russell, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Keith E. Scott, 35, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; fleeing , guilty; assault on family or household member, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; assault on family or household member, guilty; resisting arrest, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Felipe G. Sema, 40, failure to appear, nol prossed

Felipe G. Serra, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brittany M. Smart, 27, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Bobbie Spiezio, 47, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Timothy A. Thurman, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Carlos G. Valencia-Baez, 49, speeding, bond forfeit

Jose Vargas, 55, illegal dumping/ littering, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Daniel V. Venegas, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jordan L. Vierra, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

John Chris Williams, 47, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jarred E. Wilson, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Traci A. Wyman, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty