District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 13
David P. Chasten, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Sandy E. Baldonado, 58, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jose Alfredo Belloso, 27, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Kenan Dave Bohanan, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jennifer Irene Bowman, 54, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Kolbrun Elan Bunting, 35, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
David P. Chasten, 29, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Wendy Melissa Cheek, 42, speeding, guilty
Robert Dane Cote, 41, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Christina Marie Cummings, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Trey T. Dannels, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving left of center, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; speeding , guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Michael Dennis Dean, 47, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Wesley Todd Elliott, 37, no headlights or one headlight, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Brittany N. Eoff, 35, contempt of court, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Nathan P. Fredrickson, 22, speeding, guilty
Amy M. Freidenberger, 36, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Jonathon Michael Guerrero, 31, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Catie Larissa Hambrick, 20, failure to stop/yield at intersection, bond forfeit
Melinda S. Harrison, 56, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Travis Joe Hunt, 36, possession of controlled substance, guilty
Paul Johnson, 79, failure to yield left turn, bond forfeit
Christy Lynn Johnson, 49, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 28, failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jacob McManus, 19, speeding, guilty
Allen Ray Meyer, 29, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Anthony Tyler Moore, 37, shoplifting, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tina Marie Muse, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ethan A. Peterson, 30, failure to register or transfer, guilt; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Michael Anthony Price, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Daniel Emery Price, 40, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Brian J. Ray, 35, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Christina N. Rice, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty
Rabecka M. Russell, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Keith E. Scott, 35, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; fleeing , guilty; assault on family or household member, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; assault on family or household member, guilty; resisting arrest, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Felipe G. Sema, 40, failure to appear, nol prossed
Felipe G. Serra, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brittany M. Smart, 27, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Bobbie Spiezio, 47, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Timothy A. Thurman, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Carlos G. Valencia-Baez, 49, speeding, bond forfeit
Jose Vargas, 55, illegal dumping/ littering, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Daniel V. Venegas, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jordan L. Vierra, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
John Chris Williams, 47, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jarred E. Wilson, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Traci A. Wyman, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty