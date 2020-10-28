In the summer of 1932, they had set up a a large tent on the Brightwater school grounds and were having a tent revival. I never knew what church was the sponsor of the revival but the people from Walnut Hill Community seemed to have the most people there.

Mother would let brother David and I follow brother Bob and his friend Cooper Williams to the revival. Her stern rule was that we were going to sit down and listen to the sermons. She didn't want us to mix with the crowd that would gather on the outside of the tent.

On this particular night, the preacher was preaching on the subject of the Hula girl dancer in Hawaii. According to the sermon the preacher had been to Hawaii and saw the Hula girls dancing. As he told it they grew grass skirts and there must have been a drought that year. Brother David slipped outside and was mingling with the crowd of boys. All of a sudden he came and sat beside me. He told me that a boy outside wanted to talk to me. When I started to go outside a good friend of mind, Ralph Snodderly called me to one side.

Ralph was raised about three miles up Little Sugar Creek and had gone to school at Walnut Hill. Ralph knew the boys that David had talked to and they were more talk than action. He said to watch the boy because he will try to get in the first punch. He said he would be with me to keep it an air fight. When I approached the boy, he said that, I hear you can whip me, would you like to go down to the creek and try your luck.

Now, being one of eight boys I knew a bit about fighting, so I said: "Let's get with it."

On the way down to the creek, I stayed on the right side of the boy. This way he would have to turn to hit me. Ralph told me he would try to get the first punch in before we got the creek. About half way down to the creek, the boy started to turn so he could hit me and I let him have it good. I got in a good punch on his right ear, then I started circling him to the left so he kept having to turn to let in a position to get in a good swing. After I had circling him about four times and had kept punching him, Ralph stepped in and stopped the fight. The boy said he won't stand still so I can hit him. Ralph told him that it looked like I was doing a pretty good job and we should shake hands and be friends.

David said: "I knew you could whip him," and I told David the next time he got me a fight I was going to whip him instead.

Editor's note: Joe Pitts (1920-2008) was a native of Pea Ridge and regular columnist for the newspaper. He began writing a column for The Times in 2000 initially entitled "Things Happen" by Joe "Pea Patch" Pitts.