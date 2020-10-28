Pea Ridge Blackhawk cross country runners swept the 4A Region 1 Conference Championship on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, running in cold, wet conditions. Pea Ridge High School won first place in both the men's and women's meets as runners Liz Vazques and Josiah Small took first place individually. Junior High boys took first place as a team and Jr. High girls took fourth, getting beat by four points. Jr. High runner Brenna Walker took first place in the Jr. High women's meet and Troy Ferguson took second in the men's Jr. High.

"This is a very hard working group of kids!" coach Heather Wade said. "They all run with a big heart and push each other every race! It was great to see their hard work pay off! I'm very proud of all our effort even with the brutal conditions!"

Individual and team results follow:

Women 2 Mile Run CC JH

1 Walker, Brenna^13:37.44

4 Raines, RyLee^14:19.22

12 Walker, Bailey^15:09.08

26 Sexton, Hallie^16:33.10

27 Etzkorm, Isabele^16:33.99

28 Scott, Emily^16:34.61

29 Tidwell, Kylee^16:34.68

42 Medina, Jeselyn^18:16.24

48 Peal, Maebre^18:51.94

52 Hardy, Breylee^19:31.76

53 Kelly, Marlow^19:34.53

54 Perrin, Heaven^19:35.50

57 Key, Arianna^20:11.97

60 Trammel, Brianna^21:00.76

Jr. High women's team scores

1 Berryville High School^66

2 Harrison Junior High^68

3 Farmington High School^68

4 Pea Ridge High School^70

5 Shiloh Christian School^135

6 Gravette High School^145

Women 5k Run CC HS

1 Vazques, Liz^21:44.55

2 Reynolds, Harmony^21:55.78

7 Scates, Olivia^23:08.35

8 Stewart, Emma^23:11.37

10 Gilbreath, Ryleigh^23:24.70

17 White, Dallice^24:52.38

19 King, Allie^25:00.02

27 Smith, Madison^26:12.52

28 Dye, Kamree^26:13.64

30 Wheeless, Kyla^26:45.13

32 Robinson, Maddisyn^26:55.48

40 Kelley, Elise^29:06.09

41 Cruz, Isabella^29:26.57

Team Scores

Results - Women

1 Pea Ridge High School^28

^Total Time: 1:53:24.75

^Avg.: 22:40.95

2 Harrison High School^45

^Total Time: 1:56:46.88

^Avg.: 23:21.38

3 Prairie Grove High School^114

^Total Time: 2:13:34.72

^Avg.: 26:42.95

4 Farmington High School^130

^Total Time: 2:15:48.80

^Avg.: 27:09.76

5 Gentry High School^148

^Total Time: 2:20:40.33

^Avg.: 28:08.07

Men's

Men 2 Mile Run CC JH

2 Ferguson, Troy^11:50.47

4 Etzkorn, Zachary^12:05.30

5 Grant, Tian^12:15.36

14 Bounds, Trey^12:57.78

26 Cruz, Isaac^14:07.06

30 Keith, Cade^14:15.15

32 Escajada, Evan^14:17.4

40 Satterwhite, Drake^14:43.23

41 Dodson, Wyatt^15:00.71

50 Tillman, Parker^16:01.07

54 Rowlee, Eric^16:48.71

59 Powell, Boston^17:07.32

65 Smith, Cameron^19:29.61

Jr. High Mens Team results

1 Pea Ridge High School^50

2 Farmington High School^56

3 Berryville High School^69

4 Huntsville High School^98

5 Harrison Junior High^141

Men 5k Run CC HS

1 Small, Josiah^18:32.90

2 Schultz, Levi^18:56.25

7 Grant, Grandon^19:23.06

8 Powell, Layton^19:26.64

13 Wiggins, Elijah^20:06.08

15 Stein, Jacob^20:15.30

24 Mullikin, Sebasttien^21:13.76

25 Edmisson, Phoenix^21:37.28

26 Telgemeier, Kyle^21:45.83

27 Gailbraith, Nikolas^21:48.28

46 Stewart, Ridge^23:24.01

47 Mullikin, Iain^23:51.58

50 Jacobs, Garrett^24:07.54

51 Peal, Joseph^24:38.58

56 Nunley, Harley^25:58.67

Team Scores

Results - Men

1 Pea Ridge High School^31

^Total Time: 1:36:24.93

^Avg.: 19:16.99

2 Gravette High School^74

^Total Time: 1:41:15.90

^Avg: 20:15.18

3 Farmington High School^84

^Total Time: 1:42:38.34

^Avg: 20:31.67

4 Berryville High School^89

^Total Time: 1:43:51.21

^Avg: 20:46.25

5 Prairie Grove High School^122

^Total Time: 1:47:01.13

^Avg: 21:24.23

6 Shiloh Christian School^146

^Total Time: 1:50:31.03

^Avg: 22:06.21

7 Gentry High School^224

^Total Time: 2:09:47.89

^Avg: 25:57.58