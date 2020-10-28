City Street Department employee Monte Keene carries a maple tree to put in a vehicle for a city resident. The maples and willows were the most popular trees for the first couple of hours Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

City Street Department employee Monte Keene carried a maple tree to a vehicle for a city resident Thursday, Oct.22, 2020. The maples and willows were the most popular trees for the first couple of hours of the give-away. City officials allotted two days to give away the trees,which were provided by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation. All 200 were given away the first day. For more photographs, go to the online gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.