City Street Department employee Monte Keene carries a maple tree to put in a vehicle for a city resident. The maples and willows were the most popular trees for the first couple of hours Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
City Street Department employee Monte Keene carried a maple tree to a vehicle for a city resident Thursday, Oct.22, 2020. The maples and willows were the most popular trees for the first couple of hours of the give-away. City officials allotted two days to give away the trees,which were provided by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation. All 200 were given away the first day. For more photographs, go to the online gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.