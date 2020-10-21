The annual Veterans Day Parade for 2020 is canceled.

"This year, due to the current conditions and the demographic make up of the post, we will not have the parade. We look forward to having the parade next year when conditions have improved," according to Braxton Hurst, commander of the Wood-Hall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post which sponsors the parade, said.

Veterans Day programs at the schools will not be held in person, according to school officials, but a decision has not yet been announced as to what alternatives will be offered.