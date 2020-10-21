The annual Veterans Day Parade for 2020 is canceled.
"This year, due to the current conditions and the demographic make up of the post, we will not have the parade. We look forward to having the parade next year when conditions have improved," according to Braxton Hurst, commander of the Wood-Hall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post which sponsors the parade, said.
Veterans Day programs at the schools will not be held in person, according to school officials, but a decision has not yet been announced as to what alternatives will be offered.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.