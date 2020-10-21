To continue to enhance and beautiful the city, city officials are giving away trees thanks to a grant from the Walto Family Foundation.

The fall tree giveway will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the parking lot beside City Hall at 975 Weston Street.

There will be one tree per household with proof of residency (utility bill, driver's license, etc.). Trees available include Zunni Crapemyrtle, Fuji Apple, Keiffer Pear, Tulip tree, Sawtooth Oak, Shumard Oak, Babylon Weeping Willow, Autumn Flame Maple, Catalpa and Dawn Redwoood.