One of the issues on the ballot for voters in Pea Ridge will be whether to allow Sunday sales of alcohol.

Currently, local retailers in Pea Ridge sell pre-packaged beer, spirits, and wine Monday through Saturday.

"The more days our local merchants are allowed to sell products, the more revenue Pea Ridge stands to collect," promoters of the ballot issue state.

Pea Ridge loses sales tax revenue to neighbors in Missouri and neighboring towns that currently permit Sunday sales, like Rogers and Bentonville, to make their grocery and alcohol purchases in Pea Ridge, according to promoters.

Early voting began Monday. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.