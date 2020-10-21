Ribbons of the Mind
When dark clouds cry
^and drip their tears
through lace trimmed trees
^the heart runs like
a river across
^the rainbow layered earth.
From the darkest place
^springs a scarlet flower
fragrant and full blown,
The Soul can only cry
^so long befir it is
soothed by the
^Handiwork of God.
~ Wanda Jeraldean Roe
