Ribbons of the Mind

When dark clouds cry

^and drip their tears

through lace trimmed trees

^the heart runs like

a river across

^the rainbow layered earth.

From the darkest place

^springs a scarlet flower

fragrant and full blown,

The Soul can only cry

^so long befir it is

soothed by the

^Handiwork of God.

~ Wanda Jeraldean Roe