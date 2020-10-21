Sign in
Ribbons of the Mind by Annette Beard | October 21, 2020

Ribbons of the Mind

When dark clouds cry

^and drip their tears

through lace trimmed trees

^the heart runs like

a river across

^the rainbow layered earth.

From the darkest place

^springs a scarlet flower

fragrant and full blown,

The Soul can only cry

^so long befir it is

soothed by the

^Handiwork of God.

~ Wanda Jeraldean Roe

