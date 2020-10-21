50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 43

Thursday, Oct. 22, 1970

A 1970 Pontiac was reportedly demolished in a one-car accident south of Pea Ridge about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the investigating state trooper Keith Ferguson, the car was driven by Bobby Harp, 22, of Rogers. No injuries were reported. Harp was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks will play host to the Mountanburg Dragons at Homecoming Friday at the Pea Bowl. An assembly at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the PRHS Gymnasium will be the first event of the festivities with the announcement of the new homecoming queen. Maids are selected by their classes, the queen is selected by members of the football team. Maids are Sheila Snow, Elaine Popken, Vikki Orndorff, Janice Greene, Patsy Prophet, Margie Musteen and Phyllis Evans.

The Twelve Corners Grange No. 807 met Oct. 8 and opened in fourth degree by Master Gene Dean with 20 members present.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1980

Eight candidates came, talked and answered questions. About 50 citizens attended. Sponsors were the Citizens Committee of Taxpayers. The candidates were Billy Dryden, Joe Miletits, Jackie Patterson, Charles Colton, Alva Lee Johnson, Joey Ellington, Paul Arnold and Fred Peck. Lee Hall was unable to attend due to a death in the family. Fred Sutton Sr. withdrew. Cotton Carter was not present.

Fred Sutton Sr., having qualified for candidacy for election to councilman, Ward 1, Position 2, Pea ridge, has withdrawn from the contest.

With the close of voter registration Oct. 21, the county's total registered voters was near the 40,000 mark and Pea Ridge country's total was 3,318, according to reports from the registrar of voters office in the county courthouse.

Prospects for progress in this area got impetus in one meeting Monday night and will receive another assist in a meeting scheduled Thursday evening. Monday, the county's Community Progressive Committee met in Siloam springs with Wayne Ellington, president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce, present.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 43

Thursday, Oct. 25, 1990

A Garfield couple has broken ground on Whitney Mountain for a community chapel that will seat 110 people. Joe and Bobbi Philippe said the chapel will be completed this time next year.

A proposed 1991 budget of $877,680 was presented to the Pea Ridge City Council at their regular Oct. 18 meeting. The nine-page document was presented to the council by treasurer Donna Beaver.

The U.S. Census Bureau has notified Pea Ridge officials that all of its challenges to the preliminary figures will be accepted for recount. The Census Bureau notified the city in September that its preliminary count showed a population of 1,443, a decrease of 45 persons since the 1980 census. The city immediately protested.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2000

Citing the increase of cost as "ridiculous," the Pea Ridge City Council voted to drop the services of the Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17.

There is a special place between Cassville, Mo., and Roaring River State Park, on Missouri Highway 112, where you can find the best of Branson entertainment. It is Roaring River Theater.

The second annual 12K Run/Walk for History, sponsored by the Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation on Oct. 28, will begin at 8 am. when Union and Confederate re-enactors fire a rifle volley.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 43

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010

Thanks to the alertness and kindness of a stranger, two young people escaped a house fire with their lives, but not much else. Cody Davis and Karisa Trahan were sleeping at 696 Hazelton Street when they were awakened by a doorbell ringing. Davis said smoke filled the room as soon as he opened the door from the master bedroom to the hallway.

Former Pea Ridge councilman John Anthony Cody returned to Pea Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 26, to face charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while license suspended in Pea Ridge City Court. Cody, also Garfield water superintendent at the time of his arrests, was charged March 16 for DWI when he arrived at a Pea Ridge City Council meeting intoxicated and then drove to his home in Pea Ridge. .

A chair belonging to her great-grandfather holds a place of honor in the home of Braxton and Courtney Hurst. The Hurst home is one of five featured in the annual Pea Ridge Historical Society's Christmas Tour of Homes set for Dec. 5.