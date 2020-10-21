Sam Pitman's Razorbacks are for real, winning their first home SEC game since 2016, thumping Mississippi 33-21.

After Arkansas' controversial 30-28 loss to Auburn last week, the SEC office came out with a statement stating on the play that should have won the game for Arkansas. It admitted that the Auburn quarterback did indeed throw a backward pass which is really a fumble under the rules. The SEC office stated the Razorbacks did not cover the loose ball fast enough, so it wasn't a turnover. They cannot admit it, but their officiating crew blew the call, taking away an Arkansas 28-27 win to hand Auburn their undeserved victory.

Had it not been for that BAD call, the Razorbacks would be 3-1 right now, likely ranked in the top 25. That is a scenario even the most ardent Hog fans could not have imagined. Pitman's done a job at Arkansas that might rank as a sports miracle, using unheralded players to make some noise in the nation's toughest collegiate conference.

Defensive back Hunter Clark, who was an unknown player until last week, had three interceptions, against one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. Clark's post-game interview revealed what led to his three interceptions and the team's seven takeaways on defense against a team not known to sloppy ball security.

Clark told the interviewer the reason that he had the three picks was that "I was prepared for it. Our game plan took into account what Mississippi did in certain situations so we were ready."

Rakeem Boyd had the first score for Arkansas on a 1-yard run which helped them take a 7-0 lead after one quarter. A.J. Reed hit field goals of 23 and 32 yards with Jalen Catalon returning an interception 35 yards for another TD. Arkansas led 20-0 at the half.

Ole Miss scored first in the third quarter to cut the lead then scored first in the fourth quarter to drop the lead to 20-14. Old Blackhawk nemesis Treylon Burks from Warren made a sensational catch in the corner from Felipe Franks to get the lead widened at 26-14. Mississippi then scored minutes later to get to within 26-21, but Grant Morgan's 23-yard interception return finished the Rebels with a final score of 33-21.

Franks threw for 244 yards on 21 of 34 passing, boosting his four-game total as a Razorback to nearly 1,000 yards. Burks may be a running back soon as he picked up 46 yards on just four tries. Trelon Smith led the Hogs with 56 yards on 15 attempts. Burks caught 11 passes for 137 yards.

Arkansas is now 2-2 in the SEC West, tied with Auburn for third. Alabama is leading the way at 4-0 with Texas A&M in second at 3-1. LSU is in fifth at 1-2 with Ole Miss and Mississippi State tied for sixth at 1-3. Georgia is leading the way in the SEC East at 3-1.

Pitman's crew now invades Texas to play A&M on the road. The Aggies are ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll Top 25 poll. Arkansas is ranked 37th and an upset in the Lone Star State could get them into the Top 25.

Football brackets are out

The 5A playoff football brackets are out. The old brackets prior to 2020 were run by MaxPreps but this season, the AAA has turned to SBLiveSPORTS to run the media.

The first round, tentatively, is to begin Nov. 13. Unlike the 4A playoffs where the teams are kind of jumbled all over the state, the first round of the playoffs will see the 5A West play the 5A South.

The West champ plays the south fourth place, the West runner-up plays the South third place, both home games for the West. The West No. 3 and No. 4 will travel to the South to play No. 4 and No. 3 respectively.

The teams of the South include Camden, De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs, Lakeside, Magnolia and Texarkana. Texarkana is ranked No. 5 with Lakeside ranked No. 9 to lead their conference in rankings. Camden is ranked 11th with their fourth best being No. 8 Hot Springs.

The toughest league appears to be the Central with half the state's 5A top eight in their conference. No. 1 Pulaski, No. 3 Little Rock Christian and No. 6 Maumelle are leading the way with No. 8 Watson Chapel their fourth best.

MaxPreps/CBS State 5A

Football poll

1. Pulaski^7-0

2. Wynne^7-0

3. Little Rock Christian^7-0

4. Harrison^6-1

5. Texarkana^4-0

6. Maumelle^2-2

7. Magnolia^4-2

8. Watson Chapel^4-2

9. Hot Springs Lakeside^4-3

10. White Hall^4-3

11. Camden^4-3

12. Morrilton^4-2

13. Vilonia^4-2

14. Batesville^4-3

15. Greenbrier^3-4

16. Greene County Tech^5-2

17. Valley View^4-3

18. Hot Springs^3-3

19. Farmington^3-3

20. Nettleton^3-4

21. Brookland^2-5

22. Clarksville^2-4

23. Jacksonville^2-5

24. Beebe^2-3

25. Pea Ridge^1-4

26. Hope^1-6

27. Little Rock Hall^1-6

28. Alma^1-5

29. Paragould^1-6

30. Forrest City^1-5

31. De Queen^0-7

MaxPreps/CBS State 4A

Volleyball poll

1. Valley View^20-0

2. Mena^14-1

3. Fountain Lake^15-2

4. Brookland^16-3

5. Shiloh^18-2

6. Batesville Southside^14-1

7. Bauxite^5-4

8. Westside^3-4

9. Pulaski^12-4

10. Harrison^14-4

11. Pea Ridge^10-6

12. Arkadelphia^3-4

13. Morrilton^3-3

14. Wynne^9-9

15. Highland^9-8

16. Malvern^1-3

17. Berryville^5-6

18. Pottsville^3-3

19. Trumann^3-6

20. Camden^4-9

21. Farmington^6-8

22. Lonoke^7-7

23. Magnolia^0-6

24. Robinson^3-5

25. Prairie Grove^8-12

26. Pocahontas^1-9

27. Little Rock Mills^0-4

28. Blytheville^0-8

29. Forrest City^0-9

30. Gravette^2-9

31. Ozark^0-7

32. Huntsville^0-8

33. Heber Springs^0-7

34. Clarksville^0-8

35. Gentry^0-13

•••

