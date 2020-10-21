A Pea Ridge woman died as a result of a one-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.
Karen J. Dee, 75, of Pea Ridge, died as the result of the accident.
According to the report, Dee was northbound on Guthrie Road in a 2016 silver Honda Accord when her vehicle collided with two trees on the west side of the road.
The death was the 497 fatality of the year in the state.
