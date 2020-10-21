John Henry Burkett

John Henry Burkett, 71, of Pea Ridge died Oct. 17, 2020, in Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville. He was born Nov. 20, 1948, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Alvin Burkett and Edith Louise Smith Burkett.

John married Sharon Kay Brown May 22, 1970.

He served as the Pea Ridge Little League president, was on the Pea Ridge Band Booster Club, United Fund Board and was a former City of Pea Ridge recorder-treasurer. He was a Sunday School teacher, baseball coach, loved dirt track racing, fishing and was a member of The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, Roger, Ray, W.C., Gayland and Jim Burkett.

Survivors are his wife, Sharon Burkett of the home; a son, Mark Burkett and wife Tammie of Pea Ridge; seven brothers, Eugene Burkett of Seligman, Mo., Gary Burkett (Darlene) of Pea Ridge, Tim Burkett of Seligman, Mo., Steve Burkett (Kim) of Pea Ridge, Bruce Burkett of Seligman, Mo., David Burkett (Melissa) of Seligman, Mo., Robert Burkett (Amee) of Anderson, Mo.; one sister, Onida Club (David) of Lowell, Ark.; and two grandchildren, Mark Burkett Jr. and Bailey Burkett.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Ruth Janet Dawson

Ruth Janet Dawson, 78, of Pea Ridge died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home. She was born April 7, 1942, in Michigan to Rudolph Ducel.

She was a cashier for Wal-Mart at Store No. 1 for over 20 years. For fun she enjoyed fishing, gardening and sewing. She moved in 1984 from California to Northwest Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Dawson; and the father of her children, Mervin Stead.

Survivors include three sons Harvey Stead, John Stead and Larry Stead; one daughter, Nancy Stead; one brother, Rudy Ducel; and three grandchildren.

A graveside service will be announced by the family and located at VA National Cemetery, Fayetteville.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home.

Robbie Christine (Morgan) Gastineau

Robbie Christine (Morgan) Gastineau, 87, of Pea Ridge died Oct. 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Garfield , Ark., to Chris and Hazel Morgan.

She grew up in Washburn, Mo., until she graduated high school. She then moved to Wichita, Kan. She met the love of her life, Avaon Gastineau, in Wichita and they were united in marriage March 18, 1958. Robbie worked at a pharmaceutical company and Avaon was in the Navy when their first two children were born. Robbie and Avaon had four children whom she loved immensely, Jack, Jim, Elaine and Marla. After the children were born, Robbie and Avaon decided to move back to Pea Ridge to build their life together since they were both from the area.

Robbie was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ in Washburn, Mo., and Pea Ridge, Ark. She worked at Emerson Electric where she retired after 25 years of service. Robbie loved her flowers, she always had a green thumb and had the best of luck at growing anything. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and reading. She was a member of the Granny's Quilts of Love, a non-profit foundation that donated quilts to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. She also enjoyed painting and ceramics and has a lot of pottery and artwork around her home showing her talents.

Robbie was a fighter, she had suffered and overcome cancer twice, and other health issues during her lifetime, but never let them get the best of her. She was a courageous Christian woman who knew God would always see her through the tough times.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Hazel Morgan; one brother, Bennie Joe Morgan; husband, Avaon Gastineau; brothers-in-law, Wayne Laughlin and Allen Gastineau (brothers to Avaon); sister-in-law, Pansy Gastineau; and mother-in-law, Geneva Gastineau.

Survivors are four children, Jack Gastineau and Jim Gastineau (wife Nickie), all of Pea Ridge, Elaine Gastineau (Rusty Beeson) of Rogers, and Marla Gastineau (Deogee and Nina) of Pea Ridge; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved to pieces and they made her world brighter, Wesley Gastineau (wife Kathy) of Pea Ridge, Trevor Warren (fiance Maddie Zimmerman) Lincoln, Neb., Valerie German of Bentonville; great-grandchildren, Alissa Gastineau, daughter of Wesley, Jake and Michael (stepsons of Wesley) , Joseph Warren, son of Trevor Warren, Remington George (brother to Joseph Warren), Rebekah Elster (mother of Joseph and Remington). She is survived by two sisters, Norma Windes (Bob) and Linda Swindle (Weldon) both of Washburn, Missouri; Beulah Prophet (sister-in-law) of Pea Ridge; Arlene Morgan (sister-in-law), and by many neices and nephews who she loved dearly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to Tammy Warren (aunt to Trevor and sister-in-law to Elaine) who has helped out with our family and loved her Grams so deeply, and her given her care for the last eight years. We would also like to acknowledge Debbie Steenblock for her true love and friendship she gave to Mom during her six years as caregiver. Rachael Sherry who was her caregiver for two and a half years. Jamestown Nursing Facility to all of the nurses and CNAs who took such great care of her and went above and beyond for her needs. Also, her wound care nurse, Ruth, who took such great care of her during her final days. Lastly, Circle of Life Hospice for their continued care and support, and her nurse Sarah for her empathy and diligent care.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the church.

Service is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Church of Christ , 922 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial will be in Hickman Cemetery in Washburn, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, her wishes were to donate to the Pea Ridge Church of Christ for ministry work or Circle of Life Hospice.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

James Earl Grigg

James Earl Grigg, 79, of Hindsville, died on Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in Marble to Bruce Grigg and Cora Stroud Grigg.

He graduated from Huntsville High School, class of 1959, and the University of Arkansas in 1971. He was an Air Force veteran and served a tour of duty in Vietnam and Japan. He retired from George's Poultry. Earlier he worked for Swift Poultry, Cargill and Gold Kist. He also taught vocational agriculture and science at Huntsville High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Virginia Fitch Grigg of the home; one son, Brandon C. Grigg and wife Ann of Pea Ridge; one daughter, Stacey M. Holt and husband Chuck of Hindsville; four brothers, Eugene Grigg and wife Darlene of Springdale, Kenneth Grigg and wife Myrlene, Bruce Grigg Jr. and wife Sandy and Wayne Grigg and wife Cathy, all of Hindsville, and one step grandson, Hayden.

Memorials may be made to Huntsville First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 603, Huntsville, AR 72740.

There are no services planned at this time.

Mary Lou Leithleiter

Mary Lou Leithleiter, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died Thursday, Oct.14, 2020, in Bradford House in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Norman Curtis and Mae Jean Jordan Jackson.

Mrs. Leithleiter founded, owned and operated Adams House Assisted Living in Bentonville where she took care of 13 residents from 1984 until she sold the business in 1996. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, the Razorbacks, her grandchildren and her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her children, Kari Harter of Rogers, Ark., Shelly Morgan and husband Myrle of Pea Ridge, Stacey Culotta of Pea Ridge and Kimberly Sears of Fayetteville; brother Randy Jackson and wife Sara of Rogers; sister, Wanda Polley and husband Joe of Rogers; grandchildren Matthew Lutz, Erica Bland, Dane Lutz, Emily Duncan, Ashley Lamborn, Aaron Morgan, Amber Culotta, Michael Culotta, Cody Kinion, Scott Kinion, Bradley Sears and Shelby Sears; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Leithleiter was from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was in Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

Donald K. Marts

Donald K. Marts, 91, of Springdale died Oct. 16, 2020, after a short illness. He was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Cimmaron, Kan., to Tom (Thomas Harold) and Juanita (Juanita Ethel Deck) Marts of Ozark, Ark.

He graduated from Watonga, Okla., High School, then studied at The College of the Ozarks at Clarksville, Ark., for two years. While at C of O he worked part-time at a weekly newspaper, The Herald-Democrat. Following two years of service in the Army during the Korean War, he returned to Clarksville in 1953 and began a full-time position at the H-D. He and Bill Hunt, another H-D employee, bought the newspaper in 1955 and operated it until 1974 when they sold it.

He met and married Grace Sallis in June 1954. She passed away in February 1955. They had no children.

Don met Patricia Louise Guthary, a teacher in the Clarksville public schools. They were married in July 1958. Sons Andy and Kent completed the family. The family relocated to Springdale and he worked at Phillips Litho from 1974 to 1979. He then began working at First National Bank of Springdale, retiring in late 1993 as security officer and facilities and equipment manager.

A Presbyterian for 60 years, Don served the Springdale church as Clerk of Session for more than 20 years, and in many other capacities. He was a fixture in the choir.

Survivors include two sons, Andy T. Marts (and Tammy) of Mountain Home, Ark., and Kent M. Marts (and Natalie) of Bentonville, Ark.; a brother, Larry L. Marts of Altus; six grandchildren including Jeff Marts and family of Pea Ridge; and four great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be in the Columbarium at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Ave., Springdale, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Ave., Springdale, AR 72762.

Arrangements were by Heritage Funeral Home.

Faunda Marie Miles

Faunda Marie Miles, 34, of Ft. Smith, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in her home. She was born June 1, 1986, in Loma Linda, Calif., to James Edward Padgett, Sr. and Jo Ellen Miles.

She lived in the Garfield, Ark., area most of her life and enjoyed music, hiking, camping and spending time with her friends. She loved to visit many of America's National Parks and enjoyed being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Fred Miles, and paternal step-grandmother, Alice Smith.

Survivors are her son, Ivan Brandkamp of Rogers; her husband, Michael Brandkamp of Rogers; her mother and step-father, Jo Ellen and Scott Townsend of Garfield, Ark.; maternal grandmother, Lorraine Miles of Boone, Iowa; brother, James Padgett, Jr. of Georgia; two step-brothers, Scotty Townsend, Jr. and Nic Townsend of Omaha, Neb.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Bruce Everette Rodgerson

Bruce Everette Rodgerson, 65, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was of the Jehovah Witness faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Rodgerson and Norma Esposito; adoptive parents Henry and Irene Hodges; and sister Sherry Hodges, and Bonnie Monarezz.

Survivors are his wife Carlotta Rodgerson; daughters, Crystal Alegria of Springdale and Angela Blackfox (Daniel) of Bentonville; sons, Bruce Rodgerson Jr. of Springdale, Benjamin Rodgerson (Casey) of Pea Ridge and Christopher Rodgerson of Siloam Springs; siblings Clayton Rodgerson, Keith Hodges, Sandra Hickman, Shelley Hodges, Kevin Hodges and Tony Esposito Jr.; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be in the near future.