Just minutes from downtown Pea Ridge, McGarrah's Pumpkin Patch offers a wide variety of pumpkins.

McGarrah's Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its 25th year.

Dennis McGarrah is passionate about farming.

"I love making things grow."

"I love seeing the smiles on the faces of the little children. It's like being Santy Claus in October."

McGarrah's Pumpkin Patch is closed on Tuesdays and open from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesdsay and Thursday, from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

He's had the farm in Pea Ridge since 1999.

Farming "since I was 7," Mc-Garrah chuckled, he said he worked at Kennametal for years, but farmed on the side even when employed there.

McGarrah sells his produce at farmers' markets in the Benton and Washington County area.

"I grew up on a farm," the son of Ervin and Agnes McGarrah said. The home farm is on Ervin McGarrah Road east of Lowell.

At the farm off Miser Road, fields are identified by variety of pumpkin. There's Fairy Tale, Jack-o-Lantern, Lady Lunch, Baby Boo, Pie Pumpkin, Flatso, Red Warty Thing and Luna.

"I try something new every year. It makes it more fun."

Pumpkins range from 6 ounces to 150 pounds.

Customers pay $8 for admission which includes entry to the farm, hayride, barrel train ride, tall grazz maze and play area. Many first select a wagon and clippers, wander through the fields to find the perfect pumpkin.

As the hayride circles the fields, McGarrah points out two hay tunnels and a huge pile of loose hay: "You can play in the hay like I did when I was a kid on the farm."

Admitting he was worried when he first moved to the Pea Ridge location, McGarrah said his customers from Lowell followed him there. He said many families return year after year for pumpkins, for family outings and for fall photographs.

The pumpkin patch is located on Miser Road just east of town, north of Lee Town Road.

McGarrah's Pumpkin Patch

14804 Miser Rd., Pea Ridge

•Pick your own pumpkins in the field or a variety of pre-picked pumpkins to choose from.

Activities:

•Children's Mule Train Ride (Ages 2 & under ride free)

• Tall Grass Maze

• Tractor Pulled Hay Rides

• Picnic Area

• Haystacks, Hay Tunnels

General Admission

Admission: $8 per person (Children under 2 years of age are free!)

Admission includes entry to the farm, hayride, barrel train ride, tall grass maze, and play area. Concessions offered on-site by Downtown Dawgs, Aunt Susie's Gourmet Kettle Corn, Molly's Coffee and Kong Ice.