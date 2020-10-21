Former judge Black endorses White

Pea Ridge is probably one of the fastest growing small communities in Benton County. The need for excellent leadership is critical for the future of Pea Ridge.

The City Council needs someone with leadership skills, experience in managing, budgeting, making good and sound decisions. Someone that is not afraid to speak up and that person is Merrill White.

I have known and worked with Merrill for the biggest part of 20 years. I found him to be very professional, trustworthy, hardworking and dedicated to the task at hand.

He is a veteran with 23 years of service in the Army and National Guard and has lived in Pea Ridge for the past 23 years.

He has three children, two are in the Pea Ridge School District.

Please vote for Merrill White Nov. 3.

Gary D. Black

former Benton County Judge