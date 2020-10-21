Sign in
Corn maze offers attractions by Annette Beard | October 21, 2020 at 11:16 a.m.
EXETER, Mo. -- Seeking family fun on an autumn weekend, the Daniel and Mindy Bowlin family of Pea Ridge was just one of many Pea Ridge families to visit the Exeter Corn Maze Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

A fun, family experience in southwest Missouri, the Exeter Corn Maze is 28 miles from Pea Ridge. Entry fees begin at $5 for adults and $10 for children which includes all barnyard activities. The Corn Maze armband includes the barnyard activities and the corn maze and costs $12 for adults and $15 for children. There are additional activities offered.

Barnyard activities include swings, ziplines, corn pit, climbing wall and net, petting zoo and more.

The 8-acre kid friendly corn maze offers fun for all ages.

A 60-acre pumpkin patch offers different pumpkins ranging from $2 to $5.

In addition to the pumpkin patch and corn maze, attractions include the haunted barn, zombie paintball, hayrides, haunted corn maze, pumpkin jump, cow train, corn cannons, pumpkin cannon, paintball shootout shack, movie room, photo-ops, archery tag and go karts.

The Exeter Corn Maze will be open until Nov. 8. There is food available on site and a general store.

Closed on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, hours are 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. the pumpkin patch closes at 6 p.m.

Field trips are available Tuesday through Friday.

