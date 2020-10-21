Sign in
Blackhawk Volleyball Results by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

vs. Prairie Grove

A (W) 25-16, 25-20

• Teagan Swift^3 aces

• Hailee Willey^3 kills

JV (L) 25-18, 16-25, 13-15

• Maddie Peterson^3 kills , 2 aces

• McKyah Lipscomb^3 kills

V (W) 19-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23

• Josey Goldberg^16 kills

• Sydney Spears^6 kills

• Gracelyn Hissong^4 aces

Thursday, Oct. 15

vs. Shiloh Christian

A (L) 23-25, 16-25

• Leah Telgemier^3 aces

• Kayleigh Mathis^2 kills

• Teagan Swift^2 kills

• Kasey Goldberg^2 kills

• Hailee Willey^2 kills

JV (L) 12-25, 14-25

• Meghan Gaston^2 aces

• Maddie Peterson^4 kills

V (L) 13-25, 22-25, 22-25

• Josey Goldberg^13 kills

• Sydney Spears^5 kills

• Lauren Wright^4 kills

