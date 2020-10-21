Tuesday, Oct. 13
vs. Prairie Grove
A (W) 25-16, 25-20
• Teagan Swift^3 aces
• Hailee Willey^3 kills
JV (L) 25-18, 16-25, 13-15
• Maddie Peterson^3 kills , 2 aces
• McKyah Lipscomb^3 kills
V (W) 19-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23
• Josey Goldberg^16 kills
• Sydney Spears^6 kills
• Gracelyn Hissong^4 aces
Thursday, Oct. 15
vs. Shiloh Christian
A (L) 23-25, 16-25
• Leah Telgemier^3 aces
• Kayleigh Mathis^2 kills
• Teagan Swift^2 kills
• Kasey Goldberg^2 kills
• Hailee Willey^2 kills
JV (L) 12-25, 14-25
• Meghan Gaston^2 aces
• Maddie Peterson^4 kills
V (L) 13-25, 22-25, 22-25
• Josey Goldberg^13 kills
• Sydney Spears^5 kills
• Lauren Wright^4 kills
